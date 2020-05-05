Wyatt starts the psychological game with Strowman

Bray Wyatt is an expert in the mental game. It has been demonstrated many times, and his greatest victory, thanks to that came at WrestleMania 36, when got inside the head of John Cena. Now, the former Universal wants to retrieve his belt and Braun Strowman is your goal. ‘Monster among Men” appeared this Friday on the scene on SmackDown and was interrupted by his opponent in Money in the Bank (May 10). Wyatt showed, from the Firefly Fun House, a libro, entitled ‘The Black Sheep’, which alluded to Strowman, and the relationship they had in the past (Braun was a member of the family, Wyatt). Not entered in the game, the champion and we challenged: waiting for him in the ring. Of time resist, but the mental game has already begun, and next week will be face-to-face.

On the other hand, and looking at the next PPV, met in the last qualifying matches for the briefcases of Money in the Bank. On the roster male qualified Otis, who won in a good fight to Dolph Ziggler and in the female the ticket was to Carmela, who won Mandy Rose. The excampeona won with all of the law, but the emergence of Sonya Deville turned to Rose. Once ended the combat, Deville attacked in a brutal way to Rose. Looking at it at Money in the Bank. Sasha Banks and Bayley organized a strategy to punish Tamina (opponent Bayley at Money in the Bank) behind the scenes. Them not went right, as Lacey Evans appeared to remove and the four were separated by staff members.

On the other hand, Daniel Bryan is the was stiff with Baron ‘King’ Corbin. The man of the movement’s ‘Yes’ opened the show and challenged him publicly to Corbin. Had an intense battle that ended the way Corbin, and is attacked with a ladder to Corbin. Both will be in the match for the briefcase Money in the Bank and it was a preamble. Once finished the battle, exchanged movements on a ladder and Cesaro and Nakamura came out to help the King. Minutes later, WWE confirmed that next week there will be a fight of triplets: Corbin, Cesaro, and Nakamura against Bryan, Gulak and a companion that has not been revealed.

On the other hand, The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) defeated in a fight by pairs to the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E), although it was not in a clean manner. John Morrison and The Miz were the commentators and were key to the defeat of the Champions by couples. While, Sheamus won easy Leon Ruff and turned to face with Michael Cole when he spoke of Jeff Hardywho will be the next week on SmackDown. When you hear that, Sheamus also confirmed his presence. Finally, before the show was confirmed a new dismissal of WWE due to the cuts that are being implemented by the coronavirus. The company terminated the contract of Curtis Axel.