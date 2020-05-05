Zac Efron does not sing in meeting of ‘High School Musical’ and the ‘wreck’ with memes

City of Mexico.- Is not united in this? Many internet users have launched against Zac Efron after the actor not cant during the reunion the cast of High School Musicalawaited meeting who took place in the special ABC Disney Famly Singalong.

As is known, artists of the stature of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Beyonc participated in the initiative of the television network to sing icnicos themes of films of Disney and as to provide joy to the families in the midst of the health crisis by the coronavirus.

Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Blue, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeellike other members of the cast of High School Musicalthey sang the unforgettable song We Are In This Together during the special interpretation in which participated-star Disney’s other productions such as Raven-Symon, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson.

However, the largely absent in the presentation of the subject was Zac Efron, who is only limit to submit to his companions.

Hello to all, I hope that they are safe, that are healthy and that they are the best that is possible in these unprecedented times. It is a great pleasure to present an interpretation of music by some of my ms old friends and some new ones. I hope you enjoy it and remember, we’re in this together,” said the interpreter of ‘Troy Bolton’ in HSM.

Though somehow Efron was present in the initiative, internet users and loyal fans of Dinsey not forgiven that did not participate in the song and created numerous memes about it.