Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, dinner partners with the brother of him | News

After formalizing his relationship to his followers, Zooey Deschanel and his partner, Jonathan Scott, had a double date of the most fun. Both came together this week at the premiere of ‘Star Wars’ in Los Angelesbut they did not do it alone. Were accompanied by the twin brother of Jonathan, Drewand the women of this, Linda Phan. The four posed together and smiling -Jonathan did, by the way, completely equipped for the occasion, with a sweater of the film – giving out free samples of the happy moment they live in. It was last August when, after its separation from the producer Jacob Pechenik, Zooey found love in one of the twins from the popular television program ‘The house of my dreams’