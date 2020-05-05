Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott ‘spill honey’ on Valentine’s day

“/>

The couple has a relationship increasingly strong since they met last year.

The relationship of Zooey Deschanel with Jonathan Scott seems to be getting stronger, with the star of Property Brothers and the actress in The New Girl celebrating Valentine’s Day with a publication in the social networks on Friday.

In a series of adorable pictures, the star of reality show 41-year-old curled up with the actress of 40 years in a selfie two.

The nice couple had just celebrated Valentine’s Day with a dinner at The Mayfair Supper Club in the Bellagio in Las Vegas when they took the photo romantic

Zooey began dating Jonathan shortly after separating from her second husband Jacob Pechenik in 2019.

In a previous interview with DailyMail.com the star of Property Brothers said that the two had ‘sparks spontaneous’ during your first meeting.

“We work together, Carpool Karaoke, and began. That was the first time we met, and it was, I’m not going to lie, were the sparks simultaneous. It was different to everything that I have experienced and it was pretty special.”