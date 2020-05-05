Zooey Deschanel congratulates Jonathan Scott on his birthday

Zooey Deschanel is an american actress, comedian, singer, model, producer and songwriter american. He made his debut in the cinema in 1999, with the film Mumford and later got her starring role in the film semi-autobiographical Cameron Crowe did in 2000, Almost famous, where she played Anita, the young rebellious older sister of protagonist William Miller. Account with two nominations for the golden Globe awards.

The performer, remembered for the series New Girlstarted their romance with Jonathan Scott a few months after announcing her divorce from producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom he had two children: Elsie Otter Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

For his part, Jonathan Scott is known for presenting along with his identical twin brother Drew the program Property Brothers, as well as the spin-offs Buying and Selling, Brother Vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home, which are transmitted in the united States on HGTV.