Zooey Deschanel devotes loving message to star of “Brothers at work”: “makes Me happy”

The actress Zooey Deschanel he turned to his account of Instagram to wish her boyfriend, Jonathan Scotta very happy birthday to number 42, and called the star of “Brothers at work” as an “amazing person”.

With a tender picture of both, the actress of New Girl said, “this amazing person it makes me truly happy every day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are a wonderful guy. I’m so happy to be able to make your birthday cake”.

The couple began their relationship in mid-2019 and during the pandemic have passed the quarantine together, showing various publications in social networks.

Before their relationship, Zooey was married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom he has two children. For his part, Jonathan was also married to Kelsy Ully between 2007 and 2013, and, after his divorce, he went out with Jacinta Kuznetsov for three years.