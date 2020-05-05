“/>

The star of property Brothers is happy that Zooey has gone down as well in your family.

Zooey Deschanel has “clicked” with the family of Jonathan Scott.

The protagonist of ‘Property Brothers’ are sure that it will be durable his relationship with the actress ‘New Girl’ because it gets along very well with his family.

He said: “it Is very, very important to me that the person I’m in love with also get the approval of my entire family. Absolutely all of us have clicked with Zooey”.

And the twin brother of Jonathan has confirmed that all get along very well, praising how the pair “connected” on many levels.

His twin brother Drew added to People magazine: “Linda [su esposa] and I have noticed that also connect to the individual level, which is great. Both are human incredible, and we love the idea of having it in our living.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan recently revealed that he feels that Zooey “get the better” of him and that she has been “incredible”.

He said: “romance has been amazing. What a great way to start 2020 with a completely new path in life. The people I keep saying, ‘Jonathan, you feel so alive.’ And then I wonder: ‘how I Was a failure before? What happened?’ I will admit that brings out the best in me and makes me want to be the best version of myself.”