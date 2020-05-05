Zooey Deschanel or Summer Finn in 500 days with her, celebrated her birthday 40 with a themed party

Fox Searchlight Pictures via IMDB | Instagram



Zooey Deschanel, the actress who played the famous Summer, turned 40 and celebrated with an incredible party theme.

Zooey Deschanel has played several important roles in the film and the television, but there is one for which the public will always remember.

In 2009, the actress played the role of the direct and detached Summer Finnin the cult film 500 Days with Her and since then conquered young and old.

After achieving popularity with this film, Zooey continued to reap successes on television, with the series New Girl.

In addition to his career in television and film, Zooey took advantage of his love for the music and with the musician Matthew Ward he formed the duo She & Him.

The group has 6 albums of study in their career.

Now, by occasion of his 40th birthday, the actress decided to celebrate big with a party surrounded by close friends and her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott.

The event had a theme of the 80so that Zooey, Scott and company gave a trip to the past in order to look fashionable retro.

The celebration was filled with makeup and costumes neon, hair huge and many pictures.

One of the guests, Linda Phan, who shared in Instagram a video in which we can see many leotards, leg warmers and tights in fluorescent colors.

Feiz birthday to ZD. Well for the confetti and hairspray. Slide to see how we did honour to the 80.

Of course, the boyfriend of Zooey, Jonathan Scott shared a romantic message for the actress:

Happy birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy and laughter to my life

Zooey responded to the post with a “I Am the girl most fortunate”.

Despite the passage of the years, Zooey looks identical to the we met on that character that stole the heart.

Today I celebrate 40 years on this planet. Life is maravaillosa and I’m so grateful for the wonderful people who have joined me. Thank you for all the congratulations birthday. My heart is full of joy.

