Zooey Deschanel sent out tweets of ‘Rare stalking’ to the ‘brothers’ of the property’ before going out with Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are opening up about the early days of their relationship after meeting in Carpool Karaoke in August. The actress and the star of the Property Brother admitted that sparks flew immediately, while you were filming the programme, James Corden along with their respective brothers, actress Bones Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

“I thought I was playing great. I didn’t think anything of it. The producer said that he was flirting so much, so hard that they had to cut a lot of that,” Jonathan said on the podcast of his brother, At Home with Linda and Drew Scott. While Deschanel was involved in their boyfriend was “very gentlemanly” in the moment.

That flirtation became more, although the actress of 500 Days of Summer admitted that I was a little confused about the way in which you developed your first appointment. “He said: ‘do you Bring people?’ and I said: ‘No, just me’. And then I said: “do I bring people? What should I call my sister?”, Recalled.

Deschanel is sure to point out that I was also flirting with Jonathan from the beginning, because he was a fan of the show for her boyfriend before they even knew each other. “I liked the program before you get to know them, guys,” he said, and added: “I was Not freaking out or anything like that.” Drew joked, however, that Deschanel was such a fan that I used to send “foreign publications of harassing Twitter”.

Jonathan has not been able to keep his love for himself since he started hanging out with Deschanel, and said in a episode of January the program of interviews Tamron Hall: “This is someone whom I love and adore completely. And this is the first time … I’ve Never been in one, because I am a boy romantic, I love to do things romantic and creative, this is the first time that I have a relationship in which someone told me what it returns “.

“It was exciting for me to realize that I’m suddenly in this new way with someone … I know that is a mother’s amazing, has two beautiful children,” Jonathan said at that time referring to the children of Deschanel. “And, then, I think, for me, I suddenly wonder,” Wow, I don’t have to go it alone down this path. “

Deschanel clearly feels the same, sharing a photo of the couple kissing on Tuesday along with a sweet birthday wish. “This amazing person makes me truly happy every day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday [Jonathan]! You are a kind wonderful “, he wrote.” I’m so happy to be able to make your birthday cake “.

.