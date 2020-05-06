▷ WWE announces a wave of layoffs (updated list) • TurnHeelWrestling

As several reports said WWE has made a wave of redundancies.

A few hours ago jumped the rumor that Vince McMahon would have a telephone conference in which they posed lay off several fighters for the expenditure that was taking the company by the pandemic of the coronavirus. And so it has been. Finally, the official website of WWE has announced a wave of layoffs makes scant minutes.

By the time the company of the McMahons has announced that Kurt Angle, Drake, Maverick, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Iol Rush, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Eric Young, EC3, Aiden English,Sarah Logan, MJ Jenkins, Rowan, Epic, Cousin, Mike and Maria Kanellis,Zack Ryder, Rusev, Deonna Purrazzoand No Way José have been laid off.

In addition, in terms of the producers, have been dismissed Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Dave Finlay, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane Helms and Lance Storm. On the part of arbitrators has also been fired Mike Chioda. The screenwriter Andrea Listenbergerwho was in charge of writing the storyline between Otis, Ziggler and Mandy Rose, has also been dismissed. Recently, this April 30, Curtis Axel has been fired. In the same way, it is rumored that Cain Velasquez has run the same fate.

There have also been layoffs among the coaches that form part of the Performance Center. Serena Deeb (known for his role in the Straight Edge Society (CM Punk), Chris Guy and Kendo Kashin have been laid off.

In terms of the talent under contract of development, WWE has released the contracts of Taynara Conti, Cezar Bononi, Dan Matha, Aleksandar Jaksic, Tino Sabbatelli, Mars Wang, Nick Comoroto and Alyssa Marino.

Finally, it was also announced that Jerry Sotocommentator of WWE in Spanish and Josiah Williams, host of NXT were dismissed.

This has been the original statement, and officer of the company:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young ( Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Twitter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.