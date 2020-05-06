▷AEW expires for the minimum to NXT this week in a hearing

AEW returns to overcome in hearings to NXT.

Although they are more close, the last week of April, maintains the trends between the two companies. So AEW due to NXT to close the fourth month of the year 2020.

The victory of the company of Khan has been the closest of what one remembers in a long time, AEW marked the figure of 793.000 viewers, while NXT was left with a total of 723.000, just 70.000 viewers of difference. That said, it seems that the battle is more matched than ever and any point in each battle can be a detail for the war that every Wednesday they offer.

This week, Keith Lee successfully defended its Championship of North America, in addition the same way Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole will defend his coming (first battle of may). Meanwhile, the company established in 2019 held the semi-finals of their championship TNT, where they will face Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer Double or Nothing on my few weeks.

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Twitter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.