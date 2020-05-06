A month after their separation, Zooey Deschanel appears with its new and well-known boyfriend in television

The actress Zooey Deschanel has recovered the illusion next to Jonathan Scott, one of the twins The house of my dreams. The protagonist of the series New Girl announced its separation from the producer Jacob Pechenik at the beginning of this month, but it seems that his heart again to beat with greater force than ever. The interpreter, 39-year-old, takes several weeks coming up with Scott, a 41-year-old, popularly known thanks to the program of reform and decoration of houses with her brother Drew, Property Brothers, which in Spain is called The house of my dreams.



VIEW GALLERY





Since they met they have become inseparable. So much so that Zooey Deschane and Jonathan Scott have given a step more in their relationship and they just appear together on television. The couple was photographed between the public Dancing With the Stars of the string ABC. There were supporting, the twin brother of Jonathan, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan, former participants of this dance contest. Caught arm in arm and exchanging glances and gestures of complicitythe stars made their official appearance as a couple. Both Zooey as Jonathan wanted to highlight how happy they are together and shared with their followers pictures of their recent television appearance.

– Surprise! Zooey Deschanel, in love with Jonathan Scott, one of the twins from ‘The house of my dreams’



VIEW GALLERY





The first time they ever was at the beginning of the month of August when she filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective brothers, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, the last month and it was then when they jumped the sparks. Scott, age 41, resides in Las Vegas, but has been spending time in Los Angeles as you know Zooey.

During the few weeks that lasts your dating Deschanel and Scott have been photographed together strolling hand in hand through the streets of Los Angeles. “It is new, but we are having so much fun together,” said a source close to the magazine People. In addition, Jonathan came to confirm his new relationship to Us Weekly. “I’m seeing someone. Of course that is special to me, because I am a person that sets the bar very high when I search couples,” And added: “I have been caught a little off guard, but it has been a pleasant surprise“, he said referring to the arrival of Zooey in your life.



VIEW GALLERY





At the beginning of September Deschanel announced her separation from producer Jacob Pechenik, whom he married in 2015. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided that we are better as friends, business partners, and parents instead of partners in life,” said the couple in a joint statement. Both are the parents of Elsie, age 4, and Charlie, 2. According to People, a source close to the actress assures that she was estranged from for several months of her ex-husband, but who publicly announced the break when they felt that there was definitely no turning back. For its part, Jonathan has also been married and was separated from his wife, Keksy Ully, in 2010after three years of marriage.



