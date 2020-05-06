A parent is a guardian: Bryce Dallas Howard

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

After starring in productions such as the last two versions of Jurassic World (the third will come in 2021) and one of the best chapters of Black Mirror on Netflix, Bryce Dallas Howard got his own popularity, by itself. But it is impossible to delete the last name more famous than he inherited from his father, the director Ron Howard. And taking advantage of the fame so familiar, she is the one that now crosses to the other side of the camera, to direct the documentary Dads with other parents as famous as Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon and Neil Patrick Harris.

Is it not curious that at the time of the #MeToo and Time’s Up, see a woman directing a documentary that seems to be a political struggle for equal rights for… men?

(Laughter) Honestly, everything that we were taught about the men with the fatherhood is completely wrong, especially now. A year ago I had the idea of filming different parents, all over the world, in the style of what I like to see movies. The truth is that I’m not going to the movies, if not is to see a comedy, only because I like to laugh with people. That is why in the documentary also appear parents famous comedians.

But what about the idea of filming a documentary about famous parents, you don’t have to do with having Ron Howard as a father?

Obviously I had a privileged life not only by being a great father but also a grandfather transcendental. Until my brother is incredible as a parent. And my husband is a very good father. I wanted to celebrate, for a long time. But a year ago, wanted to do something special on a parent and I proposed my idea to highlight the stereotypes of gender, masculinity toxic and the stigma of paternity.

And what in that moment because you know that your brother was expecting a child?

For nothing. I did not know that my brother was going to have a child, though all the while I thought of the idea of looking for someone, before the father, to show that it is not the same as the mothers. They don’t have what baby showers and things like that. And I think it’s right that women have because it is really very difficult to give birth. But men have so much responsibility as women and they also now want to get involved as much as women, if not equal with all.

How would you describe to a parent, today, after having researched as much about the topic?

I would say that it is something very simple. A father is a guardian, that is what a father. Now, the man is something different, but the father is a good guardian in the family.

And, what’s the big difference between a father and a mother?

It is a good question. And it is also something that I discussed quite a bit, thinking of not only what is the role of the father, but what is the role that they believe that they have. And I think the style of care is the only distinction between fathers and mothers, because it has as much to do with our culture and as we grew up, with the expectation that the woman has. By there passes the fundamental difference between fathers and mothers. The difference is very large, although it is not fair, especially because the babies should be a lot more time with the parents after birth.

What and in your case, as a mother?

I, as a mom, I have two children and I never felt very competent. I am the largest of four brothers and I was always the person who took care of my cousins. But when I had my son, 25 years old, I did not know what to do. And do you know who know what to do? My husband. He had never raised children or is someone who showed interest in that sense, but instinctively knew how to connect with the baby and take care of it. I think that society is to blame for them to lose the confidence of the parents, making them think that they are not competent and that there is nothing better for a baby to trust and rely solely on the mother. It is not best for anyone. Is something is completely proven with investigations, time and time again.

Seen from a point of view very feminine, it is curious to see the results of the documentary Dads in the Bryce Dallas Howard could well have filmed the next famous mothers women. But it is true, the role of parent does not have good press among the millennials. And Bryce shows with names as famous as Will Smith, Judd Apatow, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’brien, Andy Griffith and the father most special of all… Ron Howard.

How have you searched for those characters in the documentary who aren’t famous?

An institute in Brazil was the best help, because from the beginning of the process, literally the first day, we knew that we had a year ahead, although the documentary is planned for several years to capture something that is not artificial. And I also wanted to go to the house of this people for a long time, because he was going to see very strange and so it was that we found a community of parents that are dedicated to shooting videos on parenting, parents vloggers. It’s people not to shoot their children, in some cases with their phones. And thanks to them we get videos since 2007, many videos. And edit it all together. It was the best thing that we could pass because we had the material at our disposal, without the need of taking videos. It was very cool.

Q. and even though you started shooting the documentary just a year ago, you weren’t interviewed before your grandfather?

Ah, yes, it is something that I had done in secret for the past 15 years, where each year was to learn and grow. It is something incredible, wonderful and exciting. It had all started with another project for Vanity Fair over the years 60, where I invited her to my grandfather, with the idea of starting to get their stories, recording their voice, only with my grandfather. And that’s why we have recordings. Only after, when my brother knew that I was going to be a dad, my father began to say, “please do not put it all in the documentary. Don’t do it”.

What you did not to a film director like Ron Howard?

I understood, of course, but I (laughter). When my brother was a baby, I realized that fate had made the decision for us. And there was that I went back to look for the interviews with my grandfather, they were amazing. But the credit is what has our editor that he did the work to put it all together. I didn’t even know what I was going to get because I don’t remember much about the interviews that we had had in 2013. And when I saw them edited for the first time, it seemed crazy.

Q. at the time that entrevistaste to your father, you could ask something that maybe never before will you have asked?

Well, I think that we talked a lot in our family, that’s why it was so fun to have so many interviews with the members of my family, to talk with each one of them, alone. I am the daughter of four siblings, so have dad, alone, was quite an achievement. That’s why I enjoyed so much, even though we had already talked a lot between us before.

My father said many, many, many times, that he feels that he was the container of the genius of his father. My grandfather was tremendous as an actor, in addition to being much better as a teacher and it is the great virtue that happened to my father.

The data

He was born march 2, 1981.

He has acted in Apollo 13 and The Grinchthough his name does not appear in the credits.

Went in Terminator Salvation and in Twilight: Eclipsereplaced Rachelle Lefevre.

She starred in the two installments of Jurassic World and it will do so in the third.

