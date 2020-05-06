Achieves a quarantine fit with the coaches most loved on Instagram

Do you locate yourself to Adriana Lima? Yes, yes, the model looked that it was Victoria’s Secret Angel! She is just one of the celebs who trains on a daily basis through Instagram with the “pioneers of fitness” 😍. Do you want to know why? Here we tell you all about them:

Rodrigo Garduño creator and founder of 54D and Rodrigo de Ovando Head Coach, those who in addition are mexican with the best attitude and athletes in high-performance living in the wonderful city of Miami, Florida.

54D it is a transformation program via the high performance sport; this is one of the most famous, because not only change your figure, your style of life level of mental and emotional; it is simply one of the best and most exclusive in Mexico, the united States and Colombia, and without a doubt the favorite of celebrities and athletes, including footballers.

After this cute and motivating enternow , comes the good. It turns out that this pair of trainers, whom they call the “pioneers of fitness”, have been made to tremble to this pandemic with a lot of motivation; both are giving the classes for FREE through the official account of Rodrigo Garduño. The coaches have given to all of his followers one hour a day of your time to put them in shape with amazing exercise routines of high performance, but also their voices of encouragement are the ones that we have been given a boost full of energy to move our body “one day at a time”.

The training is all day 10 to 11 am, so there are no excuses for not getting up from your bed and transform your day into a positive one. In the beginning began to connect between 10 thousand and 14 thousand users; now they are in anything to reach 40 thousand, among them the beautiful Adriana Lima. So if you thought that the cuerpower is done while watching Netflix, you’re in the wrong shelf.

Train with the kings of the world fit completely free of charge during the quarantine and make this pandemic a transformation of life.

By the way, today pull out all the sessions for children from the 4:30 pm, Miami time Tuesday and Thursday. Because the smaller you need to release energy and what better if it is through this wonderful training fit.