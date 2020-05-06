Adriana Lima, dazzling on the runways

One of the models of brazilian most recognized of all times.

Lima was born 33 years ago in the city of Salvador (Bahia, Brazil), 12 June 1981in a very humble family and above had to suffer the abandonment of his father when Adriana was a few months old.

The now-famous top model he came to the modeling of chance, when a friend asked him to accompany her to attend the famous contest of models “Supermodel Of Brazil”. Adriana reached the second place, something amazing for someone who was not going with any intention but with a huge beauty. Immediately after winning the competition the doors of the modeling international were opened, and decided to make the most of it.

He traveled to the city of New York, where she could obtain better opportunities in catwalk and advertising campaigns, and so it was, because when it was installed in a prestigious fashion agency Elite, a contract signed and in little time became a supermodel. He worked in the editorial of fashion magazine Vogue and Marie Claire and comenzósus gateways with the brand Christian Lacroix, Valentino, among others.

His big opportunity came in a spectacular parade of brand Vassarette in Times Square. So it was that with more experience she continued her career in print ads, and already positioned among the many famous, Lima became a girl GUESS, Maybelline, BEBE and Mossimo.

Spectacular “angel” of Victoria sSecret.

But without a doubt, the big take-off in your carrerafue in the year 2000 thanks to that it was part ofthe brand, Victoria sSecret as one of their beautiful “angels”. Almost fourteen years later on the brand, Adriana is now one of the models more consolidated it is. Has opened and closed on many occasions the important parades and the company of underwear made. Ceased to belong to the team of Victoria’s Secret at the Fashion Show 2018, getting an emotional farewell from his teammates.

Some of his most important works in his career, have been with Vogue, Ralph Lauren, Armani, Christian Dior, Luca Luca, among various brands, who has dazzled with his body privileged.

Showing your sensitive side out of the woman sensual, the model performs humanitarian work helping an orphanage called “Caminhos da Luz”, where you give gifts and visit constantly to the children. She would have loved to be a pediatrician because he has a great affection to the children. It has been considered to be the model “most sexy on the planet,” and even, in 2018, was the fourth highest paid according to Forbes magazine.

Continuing with the outside of his profession, before leaving to a gateway, Adriana reads the bibleso that always makes prayer to give the best, is considered to be a catholic woman and grateful to God for all the opportunities that has brought him in life.

The brazilian was married with the ex-player of basketball MarkoJaric, with whom he had two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, they were separated in 2014. But before you get to know this athlete had a intense romance with the singer Lenny Kravitz.

Lima has a hot body incredible, with nearly a meter eighty tall and measures almost perfect (88-61-90), a beauty of this woman imposing, and unique. Image: Clasos

