Adriana Lima is grateful to be the crush of Queen Latifah and invites her to dinner

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Adriana Lima learned that hit the headlines on April 15 after Queen Latifah revealed she is “in love” with her. The model responded in a series of videos on Instagram the following afternoon, the 16th of April, and confessed to being very “excited”.

“Apparently this happened from the beginning and I thought, ‘what Omg really? I don’t believe this. Just take a look’” said Adriana in the first of a series of videos in their stories of Instagram. The next slide presented a screen capture of a news report detailing the confession of the Queen Latifah.

“So Queen, thank you very much, I am excited,” continued the Victoria’s Secret model, before proposing a date subsequent to the quarantine. “Listen, when this situation is finished, we should meet up and have dinner or something, okay?… and many thanks for the love, “ he said while throwing a kiss to the camera.

The confession of the Queen were produced during an appearance on the series Network Watch Talk Facebook Watch of Jada Pinkett-Smith. The episode featured Queen, Jada, and their protagonists a Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, who also revealed their infatuations of celebrities.

“I like the girl. She is a brazilian model,” he said Queen Latifahwhile Jada stepped in and added: “She is amazing”. On the other hand, when a fan asked the group if ever they would make a Girls Trip 2, Regina said: “we Just want to be sure that it is the right thing, and something great.” Queen confirmed: “Yes.”