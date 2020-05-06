Amanda Bynes celebrated 14 months of sobriety

Amanda Bynes has been sober for 14 months.
This Sunday, the actress of 33 years, announced her big accomplishment via Instagram.
“Celebrating being sober for a year and two months!”, wrote the star of She’s the Man in the social network.
Bynes has discussed his battle for sobriety before-even during an interview, 2018 with Paper Magazine. Celebrity What a Girl Wants he said that he began smoking marijuana when he was 16 years old.
“Later progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” he told the publication. “[Probé] cocaine three times, but I never drogué with cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”
She also told the magazine that “it’s definitely an abuse of Adderall” and stated that it impacted his behavior while working in Hall Pass, noting that it was “the mix of being so drugged that I couldn’t remember my lines and not like my appearance,” what took her away from the project.
In the same way, Bynes said that he “couldn’t stand” his appearance on the success of 2010 Easy To and I was “convinced” that he should stop acting after attending the screening, which led her to announce her retirement from acting through Twitter.
“I was drugged with marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me,” he said to the medium on the projection. “I don’t know if it was a psychosis induced by drugs or what, but it affected my brain in a different way to other people. Changed utterly my perception of things.”
After announcing his retirement, Bynes felt he “had no purpose in life”.
“I had a lot of free time and I would wake up, and I drugged, and was literally drugged all day”, he recalled while talking to Paper magazine.
He also said that he began to “hang out with a crowd most sordid”.
“I got really in my consumption of drugs and became a world very dark and sad for me,” he continued.
Bynes, who said that he had “been sober for almost four years” at the time of his interview with Paper Magzine, he gave the credit to her parents for “really help me in my recovery”.
Bynes was admitted to a facility of sober life in 2019 and moved later that year. She continues to focus on her sobriety with her fiancé, Paul Michael.
“I have now been sober for more than a year, the same with Paul,” he said to his followers in February after presenting her new man and apologize for calling people “ugly” in the past. “I just want you to know, I love you guys and I am very happy now. I feel that I have what is mine, and that is Paul”.