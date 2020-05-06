Amanda Bynes celebrated 14 months of sobriety

Amanda Bynes has been sober for 14 months.

This Sunday, the actress of 33 years, announced her big accomplishment via Instagram.

“Celebrating being sober for a year and two months!”, wrote the star of She’s the Man in the social network.

Bynes has discussed his battle for sobriety before-even during an interview, 2018 with Paper Magazine. Celebrity What a Girl Wants he said that he began smoking marijuana when he was 16 years old.

“Later progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” he told the publication. “[Probé] cocaine three times, but I never drogué with cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

She also told the magazine that “it’s definitely an abuse of Adderall” and stated that it impacted his behavior while working in Hall Pass, noting that it was “the mix of being so drugged that I couldn’t remember my lines and not like my appearance,” what took her away from the project.