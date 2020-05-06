Amanda Bynes, former star of Disney, confirmed her first pregnancy in the midst of the pandemic by coronavirus

A new baby in Hollywood. The actress Amanda Bynes, former girl Disney, it is located in the sweet anticipation of their first child. The news was confirmed by her fiancé, Paul Michael through social networks with a picture of your ultrasound, in the midst of the global pandemic by coronavirus.

The confirmation of the first pregnancy of the actress from “Hairspray” is given a week after the announcement of the end of the commitment between Amanda and Paul and a few weeks after you have officially committed themselves.

NOTICEABLE IMPROVEMENT

Some months ago, in April, the family of the exestrella child told People that Amanda has made significant progress after being admitted to the centre in question, where you usually spend your time reading and doing sport.

“Amanda is doing great, she is working on herself and taking a well-deserved time to focus on your well-being before you graduate” assured his lawyer Tamar Aminak.