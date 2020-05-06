Amanda Bynes reveals that seeing the photos of the paparazzi is a frightening experience

Amanda Bynes he accuses the paparazzi of editing intentionally the photos that you take to look a little favourable.
Amanda Bynes is not ready to make peace with the paparazzi.
As the former child star continues to be displayed little by little in the public eye, with Paul Michael, her fiance, Amanda makes a call to the paparazzi with regard to the pictures they take of her.
Just two weeks ago, Amanda announced her engagement with Paul. A source revealed to E! News that the actress and Paul met while they were in rehabilitation.
“The parents of Amanda are fully aware of their commitment and in this moment they are not passing to Amanda to marry legally under their guardianship,” the source said, making reference to the legal agreement in force between Amanda and her family since 2014.
The details in the video above.
