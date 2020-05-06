Amazon will issue the series “the Terminal List” of Chris Pratt and Antoine Fuqua

Los Angeles (US), 6 may (EFE).- Amazon has been left with the rights of “The Terminal List”, a series with which the actor Chris Pratt will return to tv and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

U.s. media pointed out that Amazon has been the winner in a struggle between several digital platforms has to be done with this series that adapts the novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

With the form of a thriller filled with conspiracies, “The Terminal List” will focus on an agent of special operations (Pratt) who, after being involved with his team in an ambush, he returns home with many questions in the head and with serious doubts about who has set this trap.









Pratt and Fuqua, who already worked together on the “remake” of “The magnificent seven” (2016), will also be producers of this new series.

Before you succeed in the saga of “Jurassic Park” and the tapes of Marvel, Pratt achieved success in television with “Parks & Recreation, a comedy for the small screen that last week had a special episode of reunion to raise funds against the pandemic.

The actor has become one of the most popular performers in Hollywood, especially among the young audience, thanks to his starring role in the tapes of Marvel’s “Guardians of the galaxy” (2014) and “Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 2” (2017).

These two films opened the doors of the “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), which brought together all the galaxy of stars of the movie universe of Marvel.

In 2021, will premiere the third installment of “Guardians of the galaxy” that will count again with James Gunn as a director after a controversy over some old tweets was about to leave out of the project.

The “Guardians of the galaxy” is not the only saga successful with the seal of Pratt, since it is right next to Bryce Dallas Howard the actor more prominent in the films “Jurassic Park”.









After “Jurassic Park” (2015), who joined 1.670 million dollars, and “Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen” (2018), with the Spanish director J. A. Bayona pocketed $ 1.308 million, the third film of this recovery jurassic will land in theaters next year.

For his part, Fuqua has a filmography in which stand out “training Day” (2001), “Shooter: The shooter” (2007) and “The Equalizer: El protector” (2014), and are pending release “Infinite,” with Mark Wahlberg as the star. EFE







