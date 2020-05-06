Analysis | Cobie Smulders shines in the police Stumptown

Cobie Smulders it returns to the ground comiquero -although alejadísima of their peers Marvel– with “Stumptown”, the new police drama from ABC based on the graphic novel of the same name by Greg Rucka and Matthew Southworth, which takes its name from the nickname given to the city of Portland (Oregon), the setting of this story. The series created by Jason Richman do not take any breath and starts with the first arc of the comic, introducing us to Dex Parisian (Smulders) in the worst possible situation. How did we get there? Luckily, “Forget It Dex, It’s Stumptown” jump back in time to show us the adventures of the protagonist, three days before these events.

Parisian is a veteran of the army of the united States, twelve years after the war, still not recovered from the emotional wounds that she left her step by Afghanistan. Now devoted to the ‘private investigation’, although he spends too much time throwing the money that you do not have at the tables of a local casino. The gambling debts force you to take a new job: to find the granddaughter of the owner of the tribal casino, Sue Lynn Blackbird (When One Cardinal) -a man who could have been his mother-in-law if he had not opposed the union of Dex with his son, missing for several days.

Parisian ends up accepting affection to the teenager, and because you need to pay to keep his brother Ansel (Cole Sibus), but soon gets involved in the middle of a possible kidnapping connected with a well-known local mafia type, a situation that forces her to relive their worst traumas. In this way, “Stumptown” is presented to us as a police that responds to the format of ‘case of the week’. The creation of Richman it has a lot of potential, but could fall easily into the conventions and formulae exploited in the genre, beyond which the character of Dex it ends up being the most appealing and innovative of the plot.

Smulders is the real centre of the show, around which swarm the classic characters: the friend unconditional that banking rags (Jake Johnson), the police with the one who makes occasional team and possible love interest (Michael Ealy), the detective who does not see with good eyes (Camryn Manheim), or the informant who knows all and everything in the city (Adrian Martinez). For that side, “Stumptown” shows no originality, narrative or visual -has the budget of a chain of air, unfortunately-, but not deprived of the action scenes and the stunts, well-executed.

The problems always found



Between the cunning of Dex (in the style of Sherlock) and of his bad character, the series also takes the opportunity to let us glimpse the ramifications of post-traumatic stress, and some historical issues with residents originating. Details of ‘color’ who can take on relevance in future episodes, or go unnoticed and leave the place to frames more conventional when Parisian begin to devote full time to this new profession detective that involves putting into practice all the knowledge acquired in the army, experiences that will alleviate your sleep at night.

A proposal that does not amount to a great thing to a cluttered spectrum seriéfilo, beyond a great female protagonist, but it can get to stand out if the makers of the show take some risks from the aesthetics and theme.