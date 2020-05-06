And so they recorded Bad Bunny, and Nathanael Cano remix of “I Am the Devil”

Digital Millennium

Bad Bunny it is located on the top of success with the release of their latest album YHLQMDLG. Throughout his musical career, the puerto rican singer has worked with famous Latin artists, his most recent collaboration was with singer / songwriter mexican Nathaniel Cano, with whom he recorded the remix of “I am the Devil”.

With the musical theme, Bad Bunny, and Nathanael Cano managed to merge the regional mexican with the trap. He was the interpreter of”Callaíta”, who announced on social networks that he would join the native of Hermosillo, Sonora, to create this new version.

“I decided to look it up on Instagram and I was surprised that I was young and when I start to see that you have a movement that looks to 2020. Looks new, looks cool, it looks powerful. I loved the ‘delivery’ and how I was floating the entire song,” notes Bad Bunny.

In the most recent video of the series Beat x Beat, Nathaniel Cano and Bad Bunny they talk about their new collaboration and the process of recording the remix of “I am the Devil” that seeks to fuse two musical genres to deliver a musical theme, powerful and innovative.

“The concept of this song was always to blend the rap with the guitars and the regional levels”, says Natanael Cano.

Throughout, this new edition of Beat x Beat, the audience can immerse itself in the behind-the-scenes of this new version that is conquering the music scene.

“So this is how are latinos. We are very proud of our music, our culture, our language, our traditions. I think that is what makes people feel the impact of what we put into the music. That’s also why we always collaborate with new people, people who don’t all know, but I know that I have the talent and are doing things with passion”, says Bad Bunny.

It is worth mentioning that this video is part of the series Beat x Beat, which capture how they create their songs the greatest artists in the world and who have also participated Ali Gatie, Kitschkrieg, Eminem, Noah Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Disclosure, Kendrick Lamar, among others.

amt