Ariana Grande sings “I Won t Say I m In Love” from Hercules and personifies Megara | Music

The singer amazed all when with the magic of editing, it also gave life to the muses who appear in the classic Disney movie

Ariana Grande

surprised all and sundry by their interpretation of the song “I Won t Say I m In Love“, original song of the movie Disney, Hercules (1997).

The american singer is not only satisfied to do an amazing performance, and also decided to dress up in pink and appear with a white rose, to the pure style of the tape lively. In addition, with the magic of editing, it also gave life to the voices of the muses that work as go-go girls.

This presentation of the interpreter “7 Rings“it was part of the event “

Disney Family Singalong Online Live

“, which was broadcast by the u.s. chain, ABC. However, hours after his presentation, Ariana Large share your show to all their followers.

Video of Ariana Grande singing “I Won t Say I m In Love” from Hercules Disney

In this event participated also the original cast of High Shool Musical, with

Zac Efron

and Vanessa Hudgens including; in addition to artists of the stature of Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Dove Cameron, Kenny Ortega, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, among others.

Songs that were performed during the event

– “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”, by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé.

– “I Won t Say I m in Love” from “Hercules”, by Ariana Grande.

– “I Wan na Be Like You” from “The jungle book”, by Darren Criss.

– “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins”, by Little Big Town.

– “Be Our Guest” from ‘Beauty and The Beast”, by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert and Julianne Hough.

– “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from “The Lion King”, by Christina Aguilera.

– “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas”, by Tori Kelly.

– “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from “Frozen”, by Thomas Rhett.

– “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”, by James Monroe Iglehart and the cast of the Broadway musical.

– “Gaston” from “Beauty and The Beast”, by Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken.

– “How Far I’ll Go” “Vaiana”, by Auli’i Cravalho.

– “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from “Mulan” by Donny Osmond.

– “It’s a Small World” of Disneyland, by John Stamos.

– “Let It Go” from “Frozen”, by Amber Riley.

– “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book” by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner.

– “Under The Sea” from “The little mermaid”, by Jordan Fisher.

– “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story”, by Josh Groban.

The Spanish version Latin of the song he played Ariana Large it is interpreted by Tatiana and it bears the title of “I will not speak of my love“and by the way, recently, she sang.

