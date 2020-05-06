Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face off tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 27/04/2020 AT 19:35

WWE has announced, via an official press release on their website, that this night there will be a triple threat on Monday Night Raw. Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszlerthree of the participants that will be present in the ladder match Money in The Bank, will compete among themselves to gain confidence in the face of the fight that could decide his future in the coming months.

“The three women have been dominant in the last few weeks and all will bring their own devastating style to this big showdown. Surely, seek to punish their future opponents and leave them injured before they risk everything in WWE Money in the Bank“wrote WWE in the official press release.

Money in The Bank will take place next may 10 2020 in the offices of WWE in Connecticut. To fighting female of stairs, has announced the presence of Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler by Raw and Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans for part of SmackDown. Carmella and Mandy Rose will battle it out next Friday to fill the last square.

For the show tonight, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will see their faces again, this time to sign the contract that will make official the fight at Money in The Bank for the Championship of the WWE. The Monday Night Messiah attacked the champion a few weeks ago and from that time began to be managed in a fight for the title.

