Blake Lively adds to the fashion of the ‘memes’ viral ‘Gossip Girl’

The actress Blake Lively he has shared in their stories of Instagram a ‘meme’ of ‘Gossip Girl’, the series that starred in more than a decade ago

These days of confinement, the social networks, especially Twitter, are full of versions of a

‘meme’ from the series ‘Gossip Girl’ which has become viral. In fact, users of Twitter, with their occurrences, have been devoted these last days to add assumptions in dialogues with a touch of humorous to two photos of ‘Gossip

Girl’ in which Serena Van Der Woodsen, the character she played Blake Lively and Blair Waldorf, who gave life Leighton Meester.

In the ‘memes’, it is assumed that Serena asks a question, to which Blair replies with a play on words, mixing up words with the title of the series, ‘Gossip Girl’, which appears at the bottom of the image.

Lively, 32-year-old has not lagged behind, and has taken advantage of the occasion to raise awareness among its more than 26 million followers on Instagram on the importance of using gloves.

The intérpretre has shared the ‘meme’ in his stories about Instagram, in which she appears Serena asking Blair, “What should I wear to go to the supermarket?, to what your partner sharing answers “gloves, girl”.