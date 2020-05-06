Broadcast audio version narrated by famous

(AFP)- Spotify and the writer british JK Rowling on Tuesday announced the broadcast is free in chapters weekly of the first book of the successful series, “Harry Potter” narrated by celebrities.

To help the children –and even many adults– to deal with the confinement due to the pandemic coronavirus, Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who took the role of the beloved character warlock in the films of the series, put the voice to the first chapter of the novel, “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”.

Listen to the first chapter here: Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone

Other celebrities such as footballer David Beckham and actors Stephen Fry and Dakota Fanning will be in charge of reading the next few chapters.

The 17 chapters of the first book will be completed by mid-summer, he said the music platform Spotify. The recordings will be available for free on Spotify, which makes progress in the dissemination of audiobooks and podcasts.

Videos of celebrities reading the books may be viewed on the website Harry Potter At Home (Harry Potter house).

“Parents, teachers and caregivers who work to entertain and keep subjects to the children while they are in quarantine may need a little bit of magic,” said Rowling at the launch of the website last month.

The seven books of Harry Potter make up the collection of books are the most successful in history, with more than 500 million books sold.

The first novel, published in 1997, it is the most popular, with more than 120 million editions.

An audio version the book is now available free of charge on the platform Audible, Amazon, narrated entirely by Fry.

The novel is also available on the platform in Spanish, French, Italian, German, and japanese.

The editors of the series have also become more flexible on a temporary basis the licensing restrictions to allow the teachers to read the books of “Harry Potter” to students during online classes.