Brooke Shields: survivor of a thousand polemics

We had a lot without knowing it until it has decided to upload to Instagram a couple of photos in bikini. The 54-year-old is impressive. He has also published two videos in training that explain everything. There is the actress, hanging by the feet or held in place by his trainer, doing sit-ups upside down. Or as she writes: “in Defiance of the gravity in the gym.”

May be surprising to think that whole life working. She started as a model at 11 months and was so successful that the prestigious agency Ford opened a department child just for her.

His mother, Teri Shields, he directed his career and brought out money to Brooke even before being born, because when she became pregnant, the father’s family, with ancestry aristocratic, gave an amount to abortion. But she decided to keep it and have the girl.

Brooke debuted in the cinema at the age of 12 with a role of prostitute in ‘The small’ with scenes that today would be unthinkable. Its next controversy, the 14, it was a campaign for Calvin Kein that has been banned several television stations and their slogan used to say: “Want to know what there is between my jeans and I? Nothing”.

Received an award Rizzie to the worst actress for her role in ‘The blue lake’

At 15 he got his most famous film, ‘The blue lake’. Told the story of two teenagers on a deserted island and was full of nudes. Brooke even had to testify in the Congress of the united States, to confirm that they had used a double body for the images that are most committed. The tape helped him to also earn the award Razzie for worst actress.

Behind the cameras, she was presumed to remain a virgin and not lying, since that is not maintained sexual relations until the age of 22. Touched him endure the complicated relationship with her mother. Teri had issues with alcohol and not always made the best decisions professionals, neither tried of the best way as a mother. “She came in drunk and said, “why don’t you move your fat ass?” So I always believed that I had the fat ass” he said, ” in 2018, to explain the insecurity he feels with his body.

Their relationship most challenged was with Michael Jackson. They met when she was 13 years old and he 21. They connected instantly and were together on many occasions, although not experienced the situation the same way. For she was only a friend, while he made sure Brooke: “It was one of the loves of my life”, and asked her for marriage several times.

The actress also rejected to Donald Trump in the late 90’s, more or less the same time that she was divorcing tennis Andre Agassi. “Ignore Me when he lost and if he won, he was going straight to the next tournament”, told of a marriage that lasted only two years and was marked by the addictions of it.

Since 2001 she is married to the producer Chris Henchy, he has two daughters, 13 and 16 years. After the birth of the first, Brooke suffered from a deep postpartum depression.