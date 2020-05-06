Bryce Dallas Howard hesitates to fans of ‘Jurassic World’ with this “radical change” of his character

Some resist the spell of confinement and other wagering head by a radical change either rapándose or carried away by the exotic ways. We don’t know for sure if Bryce Dallas Howard is the second or it’s all been a jokebut of course if that hair fuchsia is the one that now looks the actress, we can say that it has fallen into the temptation of spending time with a session of beauty, and is coping well.

Sharing an image in your account of Instagram where we can see it with this eye-catching rose of new hue for your mane, the interpreter has sown the doubt. The hesitate would start when Dallas Howard attributed the change of look to his character in ‘Jurassic World’ for later recall in the united States on the 1st of April is celebrated as the April Fools that is something well as the Day of the Innocent in our countrybut, what if the jokes is that in reality Claire has no hair lilac in the movie, but Bryce if it has been dyed in real life? “I’m sure that the team of ‘Jurassic World’ will not mind that may have made Claire the hair fuchsiawhat think ye? (UPDATE: happy #AprilFoolsDay to all)”.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, a film in which I was working this actress just before desatase the pandemic coronavirus, like so many other tapes, she was forced to pause their production. Since then, Colin Trevorrow, director of the film, has said on his Instagram that still working from homenew situation caused by the confinement, which has left us with some depressing images of the set for the filming of the tape completely abandoned.

Do you keep your release date?

The tercena delivery of this new life of the saga starting with ‘Jurassic Park’ in the early 90’s, it is under development as you can given the circumstances and time has not been pronounced about its release date. So in June of next year become the partner of Howard, Chris Pratt, and the team of the original tapes, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. “We had to give a reason for Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant to return back to the park at the exact time that it paralyzes you again”said Trevorrow about the absence of these characters in the first installment of the trilogy modern. “The next film allows these mythical characters return to be part of the story in an organic way“. If the plans of Universal follow its course, we are witnesses to this epic return on the 11th of June 2021.