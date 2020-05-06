The actress takes care of her daughter four months for the morning while her husband sleeps, and, in return, he spends most of the night awake in order to deal with the shots.

Each parent finds their own tricks to ‘survive’ the exhaustion during the first weeks of life of a newborn and Cameron Diaz chose from minute one by set ‘shifts’ with her husband Benji Maddenaccording to which they take turns to take care of her daughter during the day and the night.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are asleep ‘round-robin’

After four months with this routine, the actress is convinced that you follow these sleep patterns are radically different, which in addition to adapt to your own personal preferences, it has been the best idea that they could have had.

Us works wonders

“Benji he always wants to go to bed very late anyway, and I like going to bed early to get up early the next day… and as parents, for us, this works wonders. I usually go to bed several hours before, and he takes care of all the nighttime shots with the baby. So I can get up early and spent the morning with her while he is still sleeping”said the famous performer in a live Instagram that you did with your makeup artist and good friend Gucci Westman.

From the arrival to the world of your small the past month of December, the certainty of Cameron that does take a world to raise a child there has only been strengthened and is thus considered a lucky to have a companion as Benji: “We all need someone at our side… to be able to be, someone who does not do exactly the same thing that we”.

Cameron Diaz is loving quarantine life as a new mom – #CameronDiaz made a return to social media to share how life is going being a new mom under quarantine. – Here with Gucci Westman, an American makeup artist, cosmetic designer. @CameronDiaz @gucciwestman @westmanatelier pic.twitter.com/WNMMwL8Nu0 — TodaysNew – David Allen (@TodaysNew) April 23, 2020

In her case, she is facing a period of isolation without losing their customary energy and without worrying too much about diet or exercise routines.

“In reality, I cannot stop from when I wake up that support the new head in the pillow”justified . “And what I like the most in this world is to cook. It’s what more happy it makes me, is everything to me… I’m eating a lot of pasta, every night. It is very easy to make, this dish is comforting and can be prepared a thousand different ways”added.

By: Bang Showbiz