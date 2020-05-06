Cameron Diaz comes back and reveals his best tricks of beauty

In the decade of the 90’s, and 2000, Cameron Diaz it was one of the stars most successful of Hollywood and his roles in ‘The mask’, ‘Something’s wrong with Mery’ or ‘Charlie’s angels’ the became the girl of the moment. After the film ‘No two without three’ alongside Leslie Mann and Kate Upton in 2014, Cameron does not come back to the cinema. Since then, the actress wrote a book in 2016 in which he explained how a birthday in the best possible way and has been married to singer Benji Madden, who just had a daughter that had been called Raddix. Now, after many years leading a style of life away from the cameras, Diaz leaves interview by her makeup artist and friend Gucci Westman in the Youtube channel of this last, where she talked about beauty and has answered the question we all have in the head: will it return to the film?















Cameron Diaz and Gucci Westman first met on the set of 'being John Malkovich' and, since then, the star has relied on her now-close friend for most of their work. In this interview they remember many of their moments together, and Cameron says: "Always you have made me feel favored. Although they tend to match in almost everything, Diaz has a habit you don't approve of Westman, and it always removes a bit of the lip with the tips of the fingers and extends to the strokes on the apples of the cheeks, one of the most characteristic features of the interpreter: "We have different opinions on where to apply it," reveals the actress.















In regards to your favorite look of red carpet, both agree that the Oscar 2002 dress flower print Emmanuel Ungaro was the best. "We opted for a red lip ctcss code tomato, nothing of mascara and a skin effect 'no makeup'. And you were absolutely gorgeous," explains Gucci. In addition to this appearance, Cameron has also spoken of your beauty product of choice: the lipstick red of sub-channels to blue, a color that Westman ensures that favours all over the world. Although it takes time away from this type of event, when your friend asks you if you ever return to the film, she responds: "Look, never say never because I am not a person who will say never to anything,". Meanwhile, the star has become an expert cook, and reveals that one of the things that makes him most happy is to lay your friends to the table.















To finish, when Westman asks if you think that blondes will go better, Cameron pulls out his vein of comic, look directly at the camera and says very seriously: “I’m sure that the blonde would go better”. After publishing the video, the response from fans has been unanimous, all of you miss your favorite actress: “Strange to see Cameron on the screen, but I’m glad you’re so happy”, “I Love Cameron Diaz! Is the definition of sparkling” or “It’s great to see Cameron Diaz so happy and radiant. I hope she comes back. Hollywood needs its coolness”, are just a small sample of the comments with those who ask to california to return to the cinema.