Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and more actresses fighting in the networks

The challenges on the Internet have proliferated, as if a new pandemic were from which be it enacted by the confinement due to the health crisis, however the latter has been a real blow to the network and brings together some of the actresses most famous of Hollywood.

This is the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge and has been Zoë Bell, coordinator, specialist in the films of Quentin Tarantinothe creator of this fun montage in which various experts and Hollywood actresses, star in a virtual fight.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson has made his career thanks to being the second option

“I am very boring, want to play with my friends”, begins by declaring that Bell, from that moment the actresses are receiving and returning the blows with the most spectacular movements and interpretations, giving rise to sequences of the most fun thanks to the editing.

The challengue have been joined by well-known faces such as Zoe Saldana, Rosario Dawson, Cameron Diaz, Daryl Hannah, Drew Barrymore, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry or Scarlett Johansson.

Without a doubt, a fight more fun than violent, and that has delighted fans of the action movie, which as demonstrated in this video, women increasingly have more force.

Also read: Antonio Banderas will remain in quarantine for the fault of the paparazzi