Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Drew Barrymore and Halle Berry are fighting in this great viral video

After several weeks of quarantine, the challenges viral –above all those carried out by celebrities– have gone up in quality and sense of the show, but the last to join this list has set the bar very high for all the others.

This is a video created on the initiative of Zoë Bellactress and regular coordinator specialist in movies Quentin Tarantino. Baptized as ‘Boss Bitch Fight Challenge’in him we can see a good handful of actresses zurrándose so cute, among which we can highlight Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson or Halle Berry.

The fights are great and the assembly, a true wonder. There are more than five minutes of frantic, with all kinds of blows and kicks, to the level of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The video soon got viral, surpassing already the 180.000 views and thousands of comments that are now requiring to Zoë, who was also double Xena the Warrior Princessa second part of this minipelícula homemade action.