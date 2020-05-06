Celebrities who have become mothers after the age of 40

The celebrities who have been mothers after 40we demonstrate that perhaps, in this moment of the TWENTY-first century, perhaps this is the decade that is more favourable to having children. Without doubt, some women have a certain pressure on their ‘biological clock’, as it is said that the best age to have children are the 20s and 30s… but this list of women seems to be in disagreement.

It may be that these two decades are the best to have children, but the fact is that more and more women are reaching a financial solvency, adequate for a family at the end of 30 and principles of the 40it is no wonder that some are inclined to take this decision.

Just think of the list below, many of these women chose to create a career a step slow, but accurate, before they become a shooting star of the Hollywood scene. That is why, you show those women who became mothers after 40… and feel lucky to have made this decision.

Celebrities who have become mothers after 40+

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv © Jamie McCarthy

The protagonist of Always Alice, was the mother of his son Caleb in their late 30’s, but at the age of 41, she became the mother again. His youngest daughter is called Livand sporadically, accompanies her to some of their events.

Nicole Kidman

She is an actress who has spoken openly about the problems they had some years ago to try to have biological children. That didn’t stop her from adopting two children and then, at 41 years of ageis pregnant of her boyfriend, Keith Urban. With he had to Sunday Rosein 2008.

Meryl Streep

This actress is well known for his talent and keep his private life as far from the paparazzi as possible. This has not prevented that are known to have 4 children: the child was born in 1991just when she has just meet 42 years old.

Salma Hayek

Actress Salma Hayek with her daughter, Paloma Pinault and Oprah © Alberto E. Rodriguez

Yes, the talented mexican actress is part of that list. In addition, if there is someone who you feel lucky of having had her daughter at 41, she is. In an interview, he admitted that despite the complications she had no regrets of having given birth to your little: Valentina Paloma Pinaultalso , in that decade. She asserted that in that moment, she felt like a woman much more complete if he had one at 30 or at 20 years of age, and therefore, she had a ‘better mother figure’ in his life.

Celine Dion

The singer we fell in love with his voice, was your pregnancy 42 years oldwhen he became the mother of twins: Eddy and Nelson. She admitted in various interviews that he had had problems getting pregnant, but having twins at that age, not only was all the patience in the world, but like Salma Hayek, it felt much more carried out at that time of his life.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes © Rachel Murray

When Eva Mendes he was 40 years oldshe and Ryan Gosling she welcomed her firstborn daughter, which they called Emerald. After taking a while away from the spotlight, the actress knew she wanted to become a mother at this point in your life, it admitted that the decision was a lucky one and is happy with having done it.

Madonna

Madonna and son, Rocco © Kevin Mazur

Although he had his first child at the end of the 30, had her son Rocco at age 42 of age. She is another in the list of women that wanted to be with calm motherhood, a facet that took on great importance, as soon as their children came into your life. She also has adopted 4 childrenwith what you have 6 children.

These celebrities who have been mothers to the 40prove that , perhaps, this is a good time to have children, but if you are one of those that decides to carry it out, we recommend that you go with an expert, as every woman and case, is completely different.