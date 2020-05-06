Celebrity Sofia Carson becomes ambassador of Revlon

Sofia Carson is already much more than a girl Disney has been more than clear in his last appearances on the red carpet, all of them pristine. But if we need official confirmation, Revlon us delivery tray to convert to the singer in the new face of the firm beauty. Something that was already taking a long time to occur, because in matter of beauty she is a queen.

Their looks of red carpet and on Instagram he had already become an icon of style millennial. Something that Revlon has been able to see quickly, making it their new global ambassador of brand. This has been confirmed by the celebrity on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a first photo with blue background on the eyeliner it is the protagonist.

But we’re not going to be left with wanting more. Because Sofia Carson has given us the incoming with their photo campaign. And after has come the main course with a video of Revlon in which mind that her first labial small was of the american brand. It joins a long list of celebrities that have already been image of the signature, from Gal Gadot to Jennifer Connelly or Ashley Graham.

“The first lipstick that I used in my life was from Revlon. Today I am the proud new global image of the firm. From Audrey Hepburn to Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham or Adwoa Aboah, the ambassadors of Revlon are the epitome of what it means to live with strength. And I am honored to join this legacy. The heart of Revlon is directed to the woman who raised me to be: a woman who is herself, without fear and fight for their dreams. Recalling the moments filming the video smile full of pride and looking up to 2020 with strength, happiness, and gratitude. Thanks to Revlon, I’m happy to join the family.” – Sofia Carson.

Photos | @sofiacarson.