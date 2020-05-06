Charlotte Flair: “Becky Lynch is afraid to stop being the number one”

Charlotte Flair is the current champion of the NXT. The trademark black and gold WWE it is on the lips of all for this reason. It was less than a week ago when Flair became champion after defeating the australian Rhea Ripley in one of the best fights of WrestleMania 36.

But Charlotte Flair is not new in these parts. Twelve world championships will contemplate, if we talk about the roster, main, and one more NXT in its inception six years ago. The daughter of the legend of wrestling Ric Flair he has shared in the afternoon of today, Thursday April 9, a few minutes with the international press that covers WWE, and Mark could not miss the appointment. On this occasion, we were able to ask him about what happened at a WrestleMania as special as the experience in the Performance Center without any audience and their personal goals now that is a champion that is considered to be the third brand of WWE.

I wanted to ask you about the words of Becky Lynch to Brand before WrestleMania, in which he said that the championship NXT should defend themselves against a superstar from NXT and not to you, What is your opinion on this statement?

I don’t have an opinion (laughs). Well, if NXT is a third brand, why should it not do so? It is a question you should answer it. Perhaps Becky is afraid that now the championship for NXT to become the championship’s number one place of the championship of Raw. You may be afraid of that.

Being the champion of NXT opens the door to new battles, battles that we’ve never seen before with Superstars new, what Superstar of NXT is more eager to face?

Right now I want more to plant face is the applicant number one but another talent would be Mia Yim. She was my first dark match on NXT and she was the professional and I didn’t know what he was doing and years after having come so far I have come and with her in NXT it would be nice for our races to return to meet. But now I only have the head in the candidate number one who won the battle with the stairs last night at TakeOver.

Io Shirai will be the rival of Charlotte Flair for the championship NXT in the near future. The japanese won five other women in the night of yesterday in a magnificent battle with the stairs that we could see in the weekly program of NXT. About his rival, Flair also said: “it Is very athletic and will be a match different to everything I have made so far. I really want to face up to Io”.

Face to WrestleMania is always difficult as it is the biggest showcase of all, but doing it in an empty stadium is not easy, and the champion we had in the following manner: “Return to the Performance Center, though empty, made me realize how great it is NXT to this day. We have to learn a lot from the situation that we are living I can not wait to fight with the public when this happens because they really appreciate how important it is to the WWE Universe for what we do. Fight without an audience is weird but is an opportunity to show even more how difficult it is what we do and the talent that we have”, the champion went on to say: “My life has not changed too much these days as I try to continue training at the same pace, but induudablemente I’m more quiet because we don’t have many plane trips”.

Another news that has gone around the world in these days is the comparison made by his father Ric Flair between his daughter and Randy Orton, to which Charlotte responded: “Randy is a great

legend and I have always fixed on what he has done but my father wants me too”. But Randy Orton was not the only name that came out during the press conference as Rhea Ripley, his opponent at WrestleMania also led many to the praise of the evening: “She doesn’t have to think about to be the new Charlotte Flair but the first Rhea Ripley. Is a great athlete and a great talent. I always like to see the talent under pressure and she did wonder at WrestleMania, so I thought that if the thing did not work it would be my fault for being a veteran. It was a good fight for people to hear on what terms I was on my way to her and how it taught him what he deserved. For me it was an honor to be in the first defense of the Championship NXT at WrestleMania”.

The conference ended with a direct message of Charlotte Flair to all fans of this entertainment sport saying: “See what you are doing WWE in these days so difficult, that follow by putting a smile on the face of the people, is for me a source of pride and is what we need to continue doing.”