Charlotte Flair: ‘My opponent dreamed of NXT is Mia Yim’

By Ivan Beas – PUBLISHED THE 11/04/2020 AT 22:26

The champion female of NXT, Charlotte Flair, gave an interview to CBS Sports to talk about his recent success and also about his status in WWE. In a time of the interview Charlotte was asked about who would be his opponent in a dream in NXT, and he did not hesitate any second.

“Definitely would pick Mia Yim. My opponent dreamed of NXT is Mia Yim. Is a great fighter, with a lot of talent and qualities. Is a future champion in WWE,” revealed Charlotte. In addition, another of the reasons why they choose to Yim is due to an anecdote that has to do with the first dark match of Flair on NXT.

“In my first dark match of NXT I paired up to compete against Mia Yim. I was the girl who had no experience and didn’t know what he was doing, and Yim was the opposite, I already had. Our careers have gone in different ways, and I think that would be a struggle nice to measure ourselves against in our best moment,” explained Charlotte.

Charlotte assured that I would be very nervous for the fight against it. “Our paths may be crossed now four and a half years after being two completely different people to when we are faced. I’m excited for that. I’ve been supporting all this time, just had to catch up”.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.