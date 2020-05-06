Charlotte Flair praised Rhea Ripley for his fight at WrestleMania 36

On the second night of WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to be crowned as Champion on NXT for the second time, managing to also capture the gold in WWE for the tenth occasion. The fight was the best in the Show of shows, and both came to the limit.

In the weeks prior to this meeting, in a rivalry which, without being spectacular, was well carried out and there was a great emphasis on that the victory was more important to Charlotte Flair because Rhea Ripley has a great future ahead of him and was going to have more time to build your credibility, and inevitably, to show all his potential to become a Superstar of elite.

► Charlotte Flair praised Rhea Ripley for his fight at WrestleMania

Speaking with the Daily Mirror in the Uk, “The Queen” commented on your fight from WrestleMania 36. Charlotte Flair praised Rhea Ripley and he decreed that will come great things for the future of “The Nightmare”.

“I always thought a lot in Rhea. I think that watching her perform under pressure is the impression that I got, because I know that I am someone who ‘work under pressure’, which means that you probably have a performance almost better under pressure, and that was exactly what she did in her”.

“Rhea was at the height of the circumstances and it makes me know that wherever you go on your adventure, you are going to have success, because it was filed to the occasion and that is sometimes the hardest thing to do. One can have all the tools and be extremely talented, but if you can’t perform under pressure, that will affect, or prejudice. Rhea did that, so I have no doubt in my mind that there are bigger things ahead for her.”

The next challenge Charlotte Flair as a champion of NXT would be Io Shirai, who won several days ago a fight of stairs to become the challenging number one of the Championship women’s NXT. However, “The Queen,” has indicated the last Wednesday in NXT that will first give you the opportunity to Mia Yim, with whom he had his first fight in the yellow mark.