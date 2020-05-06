Chilemonos created an entertaining film club which will have talks and films

Since a few years ago that the foundation Chilemonos is dedicated to promote the national animation, even with a festival, which showcases important films chileans and foreigners.

Now, this same organization just created Monkey Club, a film club dedicated to this area, in which you’ll be able to watch movies, to follow an exposition and to attend a master class with the directors and producers of this film technique.

This last item is the one that departed on the 24 of April and will run until may 29in all the weeks will be a talk by a filmmaker. This Friday 8for example Jose Navarro, the founder of the production company on Monday, will talk about the challenges of conducting this type of content.

In addition, it will show unpublished material of the tape Homeless, which she co-directed and that is about three vagabonds automarginados of the system, whose camp collapses then that nerds steal the money from the bank accounts and leave the whole population in the street.

The following week will be Federico Gallardo (may 15)who will give the talk Technology and development for the Stop Motion in Chilein which will count on his experience in the construction of animatronix and puppets, for the study Herd FX.

In both, the Friday 22, Joaquín Cociña, the filmmaker, the producer Flood, will give the conference Animation: between film and art; and to this end it will be the turn of Cecilia Toro, founder of Plastivida and art director for the short film in stop motion Sing with a sense, a biography of Violeta Parra

More details of the film club of Chilemonos

In addition, days before classes be-published short films and even movies made by the speakers, so that you advance in the work of each one of them.

It is the case of José Navarro, you can already see some a compiled with five of his works, among them Asylum Hope, Raffi, Waldo”s Dream, My Sisters and Homeless. Where? In the Instagram of Chilemonos. The same thing will happen with the other participants.

Eye: all classes are at 7 PM and to participate you must enter the site www.monoclub.cl and fill out an entry form platform Zoom.