Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber: what the magic formula of a lasting relationship?

When they met, they felt a special attraction. But there was one problem: they both had a couple… So, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had to wait for their paths came back together. The model has told in several occasions that, when finiquitó her marriage with Richard Gere, in 1995, took him back to the circuit of the appointments… Then, appeared to him again…

Well, it reappeared. She hung this week a picture next to the entrepreneur and exmodelo. Indicated to the side that was his “first trip together”. Embraced, leaves a written record of the photo corresponds to the year 1994. Indeed, this demonstrates what we had: had fear to have patience and wait until you were both single to start one of the stories of love’s most fascinating panorama ‘celeb’.

Finally, in 1998gave the final step, the ‘yes, I want to’. It’s been 25 years since they met. 22 since they sealed their love in marriage. And they have two children, Presley and Kaia Gerberof the be more than proud (she already makes his first steps in the world of fashion and tries to follow his mother’s advice). But, beyond the family model they have built, is how they have been able to stand up to the owners controversial.

The marriage posing with her children, Presley and Kaia.



Cindy and Rande have been known to leave the step of the rumors of infidelity of a and another party. In the case of he, only two years after the wedding. With statements of the people involved in these alleged flirtations that have been known to bury. Both face to the gallery, such as doors for inside your home. The publications in social networks like this of Crawford, are good example of this.

Even, he was sued by sexual harassment in the year 2009. Two extrabajadoras they had been dismissed for failure to accede to the requests sex of this. Also in that time it managed to erode the relationship (George Clooney, good friend of the marriage, he went out to give the face for him). A new spot that not bowed.

The marriage has managed to prove, time and time again, that trust and do not give importance to what people say, are essential to the hygiene conjugal. Or what is the same: they seem to have given with the magic formula to get a long-lasting relationship, even when the fame is so great that you are always in the focus of the media.