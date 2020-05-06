Cindy Crawford did a photo session for the video call!

In the framework of the regulations of social distancing and isolation is mandatory, the creative use of digital media went to a first level in all spheres of social life. Even the sessions of photography professionals, they are unable in the beginning, they found a method to work.

The first to venture into this alternative virtual was supermodel Cindy Crawford. With a series of snapshots published in its profile of Instagram, showed his recent production for the photographer Kat Irlinthat was more than 4,000 miles from his home in Los Angeles. The results are definitely worthy of praise and weights, in addition to constituting valid tests that it is possible to use this method.

“Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that does not mean that we should stop being creative”, said the mother of Kaia Gerber, encouraging the use of video calls between their colleagues.

The only tools needed are a good lighting and an application called virtual, in addition to personal initiative and a strong perseverance. Achieving the perfect picture is possible, even staying at home.

In addition to the iconic model of the’ 90, Bella Hadid added to this proposal that defies the barriers of physical distance. Sheathed in a jacket animal print and studs to tone, was captured with the same sensuality and freshness always. “Times change, and working from home takes on a new meaning… New work for Vogue Italy, with pictures and styling made via FaceTime for my queens of the quarantine. I feel very fortunate to be able to work,” he wrote.