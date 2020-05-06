Cobie Smulders conquer The Angels with minidress red strapless

The actress Cobie Smulders dazzled in its passage through the red carpet the premiere of Stumptownthe new series that he stars and which will be released September 25 in the ABC.

Smulders, 37, wore a spectacular minidress red of sequins. The garment strapless I had a layer that was joined to the sleeves and covered his arms.

The star of film and television combined with stilettos bow to game. Showed off her beauty with a make-up compound by base, black eyeliner, large lashes and black lipstick nude. Kept the accessories to a minimum and only wore diamond earrings brilliant; comb your hair your hair in a bun.

Photo: AFP

Cobie Smulders is widely known for playing the reporter Robin Scherbatsky in the successful comedy series How I Met Your Mother and give life to Maria Hill in The Avengers.

Now in Stumptownthe canadian will play a veteran of the u.s. army and private investigative call Dex Parisian. In a press conference said that having fought against the cancer in real life, had made a better person and a better actress to interpret characters.

Cobie Smulders she was diagnosed with cancer of ovarian in 2007, when he was filming How I Met Your Mother. He underwent surgery and made it public in 2015.

During the premiere of Stumptown, posed on a car Mustang vintage, as the event was held in the Museo Automotriz Petersen.

Photo: AFP

Other stars who strutted down the carpet were co-star Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Adrian Martinez, Cole Sibus and when one Cardinal.

