Cobie Smulders didn’t know the great turning point in Spider-Man: Far from home

The actress Cobie Smulders that interprets to Maria Hill in the movies MarvelI didn’t know what happens to his character in Spider-Man: Far from home.

We have been able to see Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill from the movie The Avengers (2012)their appearances have been quite sporadic, but in Spider-man: Far from home he had a presence most important.

Attention SPOILERS of Spider-man: Far away from home. In the post-credits scene of the last movie the Spider-Man we were able to check as Maria Hill in reality, it was a Skrullactress Cobie Smulders I didn’t know that was going to happen almost up to the premiere of the movie.

“No. No, I discovered that, until you told me Kevin Present the president of Marvel Studios) a week before it went to the light”.

“And I want to say, I like all movie out in reality that actress, but the CGI as I (laughs), it would have been amazing. No, but that was something they added at the last minute”.

He added that the revelation of the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far from home “it was definitely a twist and a surprise for me. It was really exciting, actually. Due to such as keep his secrets, even most of the stars of Marvel you have no idea what is happening most of the time”said Cobie Smulders.

How does it fit the Skrulls in the Marvel movies?

The first time we saw the Skrulls it was in the movie Captain Marvel located in the years 90, on that occasion, that race simply hiding from the Kree because they wanted to exterminate them. But in Spider-Man: Far from home he jumped the surprise, as some of them were replaced to important personalities such as Nick Fury or Maria Hill of SHIELD.

Now with the ads that will Marvel Comic-con San Diego we will find out if they are trying to do a Invasion Secret or simply the Skrulls will serve as comic relief in the next installment of the UCM.