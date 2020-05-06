Comment to the movie of Netflix The laundry | News

We share the editor’s comment Ernesto Carlin to the movie The laundry by Steven Soderbergh.

Ruben Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) and Jurgen Mossack (Gary Oldman), known in real life for being the heads of the firm of attorneys responsible for the scandal of the Panama Papers, explaining to the camera how it works the money laundering.

While we see them in tuxedos, and with glasses of martini parading through the most unlikely places, by speaking with insolence of his craft; in parallel develops a tragedy. A widow of middle class (Meryl Streep) tries to charge a chimeric insurance of her husband.

Added to this are small stories, picaresque, which refer to tax havens and others.

It is a film that perhaps shop to get old fast for owe their efficacy rather to the current economic situation and the still fresh scandal of the Panama Papers. However, there are several aspects of interest.

The delicious humor of the two brazen lawyers, with an eye always focused the camera, provides moments of exaggerated and delusional. Even, breaking with the so-called fourth wall, are allowed to play chanzas the director and the screenwriter of the movie.

The tone of the plot Streep, being more of a denunciation, it is also allowed to a joke. To this is added the small frames that jump from China to Europe, and from there to the Caribbean or Africa, at the whim of the story.

All items are aimed to be a critique of the dark side of the financial world. However, it should be noted that it is not a finance class and money laundering, but a mockery of the ideology which applauds the greed.

Original title: The Laundromat. The united states, 95 minutes. Directed By: Steven Soderbergh. Script: Scott Z. Burns. Acting: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer, Melissa Rauch, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone. Film loosely based on the book Secrecy World of Jake Bernstein on the Panama Papers. Available on Netflix.

