Critical of Stumptown (2019): Tv viejoven

The series produced in the classic format of the large chains of television, americans have for years at bay before the unforgiving domain of quality of the series produced or issued through the new queens of the pack: HBO, Netflix, Amazon… On this occasion we talk about Stumptowna series of format viejoven, with Cobie Smulders as the main protagonist and a good example of why the tv before you still have your site in full by 2020.

The series of 22 episodes per season, about 40-45 minutes long, and full of quick solutions in it’s episodic, and with a dose more or less variable from serialization, they were the norm in television before the SXXI. When the TV was synonymous with entertainment mostly light (Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice and Twin Peaks, among others, were sovereign exception, The X Files and Buffy, among others, were pearls ahead of their time) and any actor, screenwriter, producer or director had the film as a meta logic of ascension in the guild. Since the HBO, and Oz (the predecessor of the revolution: The Sopranos), broke in 1998, the television underwent a change of paradigm in which, happily, still living. Not only are there quality streams but movies and TV seem to merge increasingly in terms of presence of big stars and creators. However the series before, its type, still holds: especially in the police, and there enters Stumptown. Is it worth getting into a series as well, of 18 episodes, to day of today, and with the entire offer that we provided the TV-type streaming current?

So what is this series?

Dex Parisian (Cobie Smulders) is a disaster. At least in their social life and private. A veteran of Afghanistan, took care of his younger brother with Down’s syndrome (Cole Sibus), it spends half his life in the bar of your best friend (Jake Johnson) and decides to try out as a private detective. While solving the case-of-the-week (this TV before we said), with the help of a police officer (Michael Early), tries to cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder due not only to the vicissitudes of the war, but the loss in the same of the love of his life, and the enmity that he was with his family in india.

Stumptown it is, of course, a series of procedural. With your dose of serialization, of course, something that is now beyond a few series of this type and that, of course, has become almost the only narrative formula in the series, streaming current (drama serialized or films 6, 8, 10, or 12 hours). The formula reminds us of the great Veronica Mars (character and series played by Kristen Bell) and the own character of Dex Parisian takes us to the land of Jessica Jones or Wynonna Earp: women of action, strong, sexy, ironic, and mocking, a disaster in social relationships, but injured by some event in the past that leak under that facade rough and fun. Cobie Smulders may not digs in both that role as Krysten Ritter, nor is it so devilishly fun as Melanie Scrofano, but there is no doubt that it is ideal for that role.

What then Stumptown it’s like one of those series modern, but in the format of a TV classic? Maybe not but it has one huge virtue: what is proposed runs noticeably and viewing, it has that nice point, almost vintage, that TV before, but with an updated touch: Dex Parisian, as we said before, is a female character perfectly today and, luckily, without any trace of narrative forced on it. This is what happens when you create a good character and you choose a actress accordingly. In addition Stumptown does not depend on its main star merced a campus of secondary solid and is dressed with a soundtrack of classics of all kinds that -good move – sound on many occasions in the marne, and a random cassette of the Mustang of Dex Parisian.

What defects in Stumptown?

Inevitable, and in good part due to the television format: the cases of the week are solved with extreme speed and conveniences worthy of the medium. The main arches, affecting various characters, are not anything of another world and the series, without a doubt, you might have one more gear (in the comic, in Dex being more Jessica Jones or more Wynonna Earp; in the dialogues; on the relationships in the drama; or as procedural with the greatest interest in the detective, turns, etc). But hey, you already warned: it is a procedural television american chain. Modern, yes, and with a solvent Cobie Smulders (How I met your mother, The Avengers), but the initial question was, well, if it was worth getting into it. We do not have answers less kitsch, or more concrete to warn you that, from time to time, it is necessary to put a series of this kind in your life.

In HBO Spain.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwynrxEPSQk