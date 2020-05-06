Criticism of The Laundromat: dirty Money, Steven Soderbergh for Netflix

Criticism of The Laundromat: dirty Money, directed by Steven Soderbergh with script by Scott Z. Burns, based on the book by Jake Bernstein. The film is distributed by Netflix and has in the cast with Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Melissa Rauch and David Schwimmer, among others. The premiere of the movie on Netflix Spain is 18 October 2019.

Who does not remember the famous Papers of Panama? The great filtration of over eleven million documents under the signature Mossack Fonseca that checkmated a network of offshore companies willing to sweep under the carpet the garbage legal of the richest. And criminals. Or was it the rich criminals? The reporter, Jake Bernstein, and a handful of companions laid bare in 2016 the secrets that caused a tsunami in the media in which sprouted as a fungal disease the names of up to 140 political leaders, most public personalities, of 50 different countries. Mauricio Macri, president of Argentina, Petró Poroshenko, president of Ukraine, Malcolm Turnbull, prime minister of Austria, Ronald Reagan, Silvio Berlusconi, Michel Platini, Bertin Osborne… The list is endless.

Steven Soderbergh wanted to be marked with The Laundromat: dirty Money your own movie based on the story collected in the original book of Bernstein in a tone of satire, to go on with his personal obsession to stir consciences. Has gathered Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia, The devil wears Prada), Gary Oldman (The moment more dark, The dark knight) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and glory) to the main characters and has managed to distribute the story via the platform of Netflix, where is available from now.

To build the story, the team Scott Z. Burns, scriptwriter of the film, and Soderbergh, who had already worked together on titles such as Contagion or Side effectsare based on an episodic structure starring different affected by the Papers of Panama with the thread that directed Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas as Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, respectively. Both are directed at the audience, break the fourth wall and try to fulfill an instructive role and satirical self-imposed that reduce the complexity of the lattice on which it is based the main story.

Said Soderbergh at the Venice film Festival that his goal was to get to entertain the audience to the few that meet with the alleged politician who gives life to the film: “we Thought that fun was the best way to stay in the mind of the viewer”. There is, precisely, where not suited. The collection of stunts, and the humorous mood of some of the passages torpedean the already convoluted plot. And it is a pity, because the Papers of Panama are a soporific that get lower enough to build a story that is entertaining though not as informative.

Meryl Streepas it comes being usual, shines with a character that didn’t have to cost you a lot of effort ok. She is Ellen Martin, a widow who investigates fraud for the insurance that should compensate her for the death of her husband. Her insistence ends up taking her to the law firm Mossack Fonseca, in the City of Panama, to discover at every step that, as titled one of the chapters of The Laundromat: dirty Moneythe meek are… on the losing side.

Are Streep and the couple formed by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas those who rob the real interest of the film. When the plot focuses on new characters in the different episodes, for anecdotal be his appearances —as is the case of David Schwimmer (Friends)—, you lose enough bellows to cause a loss of attention to be irreparable. You try to make those small subframes, a new Erin Brockovichbut they are very far from having the depth and charisma that become another obstacle to add to the already labyrinthine narrative.

The story is intended to be sharp, satirical, and fun, putting at the centre of the target the greed, the selfishness and the exploitation of the working class-which neither the arbitrariness of fate smiles.

Although it is easy to get lost between the stories here and there, you get to maintain a certain balance between information and entertainment that allows us to continue to be interested by the movie. There is a decision, however, that without entering into the terrain of the spoiler is the great disappointment of the Netflix movie: a trick, ridiculous, uncomfortable, and unexplained with the one that closes the story to send a message directly to the public, the justification of which could not be more unnecessary.

The premiere of Netflix it is a film heady, of structure to the style Soderbergh, with lights in their interpretations, the motivation for the complaint and the attempt at satire, but with shadows in the building, the comedy, and a few minutes late can cause a certain rejection by the aroma of propaganda. The Laundromat: Dirty money loses focus, the narrative in certain sections at the mercy of the entertainment, which will be a relief for those looking to pass the time and a disappointment to those most interested for its political critique.