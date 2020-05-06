Critique of Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, very soon in Disney Plus

We have had the opportunity to see the first two chapters of the new documentary series Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, who will arrive on may 4, Disney Plus. We tell you what we have found.

When Disney Plus finally landed in the united States in mid-November of 2019, its series star wasted no time in highlighting. The streaming platform of the House of the Mouse brought under the arm the first series of real action of Star Wars, The Mandalorian. With the passage of months, the series created by Jon Favreau and produced by Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) was gaining notoriety even before estrenase. But few could have imagined the pitch that was going to be the arrival of the series among the fandom of Star Wars.

The Mandalorian it has become a complete shock for fans of the saga created by George Lucas more than 40 years ago. The series of Disney Plus has been able to reconcile fans of several generations in his view that this is the way that Lucasfilm should continue, with moderation, in the next few years, moving away from curl curl as has happened with the Trilogy the Sequels of Star Wars.

Now, as part of the new content from Disney Plus, comes to us Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the documentary series which will explore in depth the process of production of the first season of The Mandalorian at the time, which discusses the legacy that is having the series of Star Wars. We have been able to see, in advance, the first two of its eight episodes, so here we go with our critique of the same.

Different directors with a common goal

The first chapter of Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian it will focus on the always complicated field of the address. Like many other series, The Mandalorian has had different directors to handle their episodes. This fact is always tricky to coordinate, as each director tends to have a different point of view of how things should be done.



The documentary adopts a format of round table in which we can find Jon Favreau, as creator and showrunner of the series, as well as to the five directors involved in the direction of the episodes: Dave Filonithat took care of the chapter’s pilot of The Mandalorian as well as of the fifth chapter of the series. Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the fantastic second chapter and repeated behind the scenes in the sixth episode of The Mandalorian, Bryce Dallas-Howardthat took care of the lush fourth chapter, Deborah Chow, who has fallen in love with the third and seventh chapters of The Mandalorian, and finally, Taika Waititithat was the end with the final chapter of season 1.

A large part of the chapter will be spent with conversations based on the experiences of these filmmakers both before moving on to become part of the legend of The Mandalorian, as his involvement in the series. The format of round table allows the chat to be fun and relaxed, and was interspersed with some interviews, but specific images after the cameras of the series.

The legacy of Star Wars

The second chapter of Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandaloriandelves into the aspect that most plays to the fans of the series Star Wars. And is that throughout more than four decades, Star Wars has influenced in different ways to each one of the artists involved in the production of the series of Disney Plus. The work of George Lucas is a living history of the film industry, and thanks to the franchise of Star Wars, we have had numerous technological improvements that have helped us so much throughout the film industry.



This chapter seeks to embrace an emotional side in the Star Wars fans, so it will not count much more. That if, Dave Filoni is mark a piece of discourse towards the end that are worth listening to, and demonstrates, once more, the affection she has for the saga in which he began working closely with George Lucas.

Margin improvement

On the other hand, there are those that say that we found enough room for improvement in Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The content of the first two chapters has been very interesting, and the people involved have a lot to tell. However, each chapter I would appreciate a few more minutes of footage behind-the-scenes in the different set of The shooting of The Mandalorian.

Although the format of round table is very entertaining, and makes us feel as if we were participating in the conversation between directors, producers and experts in animation, some sections are too long and there is no overlap in additional images, which makes it antojen a bit heavy in something that, like the series itself, it needs to be more visual.

Of course, this may change in the six episodes remaining. If the series delves deeper into the production process itself, and less on the entertainment is mutual between those involved, we believe that you would earn in interest. Still have to explore the technology Stagecraft, the conflicts derived from the productions that appear in all of them, and, above all, the form in which it is solved. An important piece of a documentary is to see how the filmmakers overcome the challenges they are put in the way.

So please bear in mind that this is our valuation of what is seen in only the first two chapters, but it can vary a lot with the series published in full. Remember, the 4 de mayo, with the occasion of the World day of Star Wars, will Gallery Disney: Star Wars: The Mandalorian at the catalog of Disney Plus.