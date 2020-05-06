Dakota Fanning, Daniel Radcliffe and David Beckham give life to the “Harry Potter” in a read online and free

Over eight films, the actor Daniel Radcliffe he gave life to Harry Potter, the young magician created by JK Rowling that became one of the greatest phenomena editorials of the past few decades.
Now, Radcliffe returns to the skin of the apprentice magician, but through the reading, that puts the voice to the first chapter of The philosopher’s stonethe publication inaugurated the saga of seven books in 1997.
In addition, already been confirmed, other celebrities such as footballer David Beckham and the actors Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne yNoma Dumezweni, who played Hermione Granger in the theatre Harry Potter and the boy cursed.
The 17 chapters of the first book will be completed in mid-winter (English summer), reported from the music platform Spotify, where you can also listen it free of charge.
The seven Harry Potter books make up the collection of books are the most successful in history, with more than 500 million books sold. The first novel, published in 1997, is the most popular, with more than 120 million editions.
In addition, an audio version of the book is already available for free on the platform Audible of Amazon, narrated entirely by Stephen Fry in English, although there are also versions in Spanish, French, Italian, German, and japanese.
JK Rowling is especially active during the pandemic of coronavirus. In addition to the platform already mentioned, relaxed temporarily the license restrictions to allow the teachers to read the books of “Harry Potter” to students during online classes.
“Parents, teachers and caregivers who work to entertain and keep you interested to the children while they are in quarantine may need a little bit of magic,” said Rowling at the launch of the website last month.