Diplo gives details of his album country as Thomas Wesley Orville Peck, and Noah Cyrus

Diplo in his role as Thomas Wesley the creator of Country music | EFE

Diplo has announced all of the details of his first album under his project country music, Thomas Wesley.

The album it was promised for the first time a year ago when Diplo shared his first song “So Long”. Now has revealed another new song, and all the details of a debut album.

The album is called “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil,”, and reaches the May 29,. Diplo has shared a new song on the disc called “Do Si Do”, that is a collaboration with Benny White.

Diplo (Right) with their new alias country as Thomas Wesley / EFE



The new album and project comes almost with the real name of Diplo, Thomas Wesley Pents, and features collaborations with Orville Peck, Noha Cyrus, Young Thug, and others. Ends with a remix of Diplo’s success “Old Town Toad” of Lil Nas X.

Diplo recently taking the decision isolated from her two children during the global pandemic.

The album Thomas Wesley will the next May 29.