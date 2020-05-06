Djokovic and Murray put together the tennis player perfect history – Tennis – Sports

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray built this Friday your player of choice in a direct of Instagram, which was organized jointly.

To the service, both Murray as Djokovic chose the american John Isner and australian Nick Kyrgios.



For the rest, they exchanged roles, and while the british chose to Djokovic, the serb was left with the rest of Murray. On the forehand, Djokovic was with the argentine Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer, although he also highlighted the chilean Fernando González.



Murray descantó by Rafa Nadal, defining it as the coup that has allowed him to maintain success for so many years.

For the backhand, Djokovic stayed with the Murray and the swiss Stan Wawrinka, especially when you can paste it with height on the ground. Murray came back to throw a compliment to your partner, and chose the backhand from the serb.

“The young people I stay with Daniil Medveded,” said Djokovic.

For the volley, there was unanimity and both were left with Federer being the most complete. “I think you underestimate your ability to come to the net after the serve,” said Djokovic.

There was also unanimity with the mentality, where elected by both sides of Rafa Nadal “The mindset of a champion that has occurred over the years… How has returned after injury many times, the resilience displayed in the track, how to leave the track that it seems that you’re going to try to be a gladiator…” explained Djokovic.

To finish building the tennis player perfect, in the section physical Djokovic chose to David Ferrer, highlighting his fighting spirit, while Murray said two.



Frenchman Gael Monfils, by what you can do with your physique, and Djokovic by the regularity over the years.

EFE