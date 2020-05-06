Do although it may take decades? Jessica Rothe spoke about the third part of the ‘Happy Death Day 3’

Contrary to what you might expect, the two installments that make up this series of slasher with touches of comedy, he managed to become a success, getting good ratings from the critics and the public, so that, Jessica Rothe wants to do, ‘Happy Death Day 3’.

Because the first part is far superior to the second, the latter film failed to replicate the huge box office that got the first delivery, so the studio has no plans to produce a third part, however, the actress, Jessica Rothe is willing to wait the time needed, for the story to become a trilogy.

Since Christopher Landon, director and writer of previous deliveries, you still have in plans to direct a third party, Jessica stated to Coming Soon his interest in returning to the story. “I would love for us to have the opportunity to complete the trilogy. I know that Chris has everything planned in his brain of genius, but I also know that we only want to complete it if we do it well” explained Rothe.

Likewise, the actress stated that she is committed to the role, so you would wait decades if necessary to re-interpret a Tree Gelbman, even mentioned that Jamie Lee Curtis could get out of the franchise of ‘Halloween’ and enter in this, to star in his next, ‘Happy Death Day 3’.

“But the funny thing is that I have the feeling that if it’s now or in five years or ten or twenty, if we get Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Halloween’ and the Tree becomes like a rude man of 50 years, I know that we can count on the rest of the story, I love Tree, love that character and I am very, very grateful to have been a part of this” said the actress.

It is as well as, Jessica Rothe wants to do, ‘Happy Death Day 3’ and apparently their desire could become reality, as Jason Blume has previously revealed that it is looking for the way to make the film, so that the project remains under their radar.